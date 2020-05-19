A man in his 90s from Cass County is the 45th person in the state who has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The man had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
North Dakota reported 63 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 1,994 cases. There have been a total of 69,902 test results received and the state has tested 57,731 people.
There have been 135 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, and 32 people are currently hospitalized.
The state lists 1,269 people as recovered, up 50 from the day before.
Of the 45 people diagnosed with COVID-19 who have died, the death certificates for 37 list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death. Four list another primary cause of death and the results of four are still pending. Of the people who died, 29 have been 80 years old or older and 10 have been in their 70s. One person in their 60s, two in their 50s and three in their 40s round out the state's total.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Bottineau County - 1
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 56
Ramsey County - 1
Ransom County – 2
Richland County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
69,902 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,990 total tests from yesterday)
57,731 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,170 unique individuals from yesterday)
55,737 – Total Negative (+1,107 unique individuals from yesterday)
1,994 – Total Positive (+63 unique individuals from yesterday)
5.4% – Daily Positivity Rate
135 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
1,269 – Total Recovered (+50 individuals from yesterday)
45 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)