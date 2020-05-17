A man in his 90s from Cass County has died, the 43rd person to have died after contracting COVID-19.
The man had underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Of the 43 people who died after contracting the disease, 35 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, four list another primary cause and four cases are still pending.
North Dakota confirmed 52 new cases on Sunday, May 17, out of 2,588 test results received. There have been 1,900 confirmed cases to date.
The state list 1,178 people as having recovered. an increase of 67 from the previous day. There have been 130 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 30 people are currently hospitalized.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 41
Grand Forks County – 2
McLean County – 1
Morton County - 1
Mountrail County – 2
Random County – 1
Steele County – 1
Traill County – 1
Walsh County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
65,911 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,558 total tests from yesterday)
55,221 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,734 unique individuals from yesterday)
53,321 – Total Negative (+1,682 unique individuals from yesterday)
1,900 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)
3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate
130 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
30 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
1,178 – Total Recovered (+67 individuals from yesterday)
43 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)