North Dakota reported 41 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,266.
There were 1,667 test results received Monday, for a total of 36,421 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are 31 people currently hospitalized and 95 people have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. The state lists 559 people as having recovered, up 19 from the day before. A total of 25 people have died.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burke County - 2
Burleigh County - 9
Cass County – 13
Grand Forks County – 1
Mercer County - 3
Morton County – 9
Pembina County – 1
Stutsman County - 1
Williams County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
36,421 – Total Tested (+1,667 individuals from yesterday)
35,155 – Total Negative (+1,626 individuals from yesterday)
1,266 – Total Positive (+41 individuals from yesterday)
95 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
559 – Total Recovered (+19 individuals from yesterday)
25 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)