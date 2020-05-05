North Dakota reported 41 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,266.

There were 1,667 test results received Monday, for a total of 36,421 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 31 people currently hospitalized and 95 people have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. The state lists 559 people as having recovered, up 19 from the day before. A total of 25 people have died.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burke County - 2

Burleigh County - 9

Cass County – 13

Grand Forks County – 1

Mercer County - 3

Morton County – 9

Pembina County – 1

Stutsman County - 1

Williams County - 2

BY THE NUMBERS

36,421 – Total Tested (+1,667 individuals from yesterday)

35,155 – Total Negative (+1,626 individuals from yesterday)

1,266 – Total Positive (+41 individuals from yesterday)

95 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

559 – Total Recovered (+19 individuals from yesterday)

25 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)

