Members of Fargo-based country group 32 Below will host a Facebook Live virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. (Central Time). The concert can be viewed on Facebook pages for both 32 Below (@32BelowBand) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@GeatPlainsFoodBank).
Viewers of the concert will have the chance to interact with band members performing and make song requests through the comments. Throughout the event, donations will be accepted to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank, which has seen an increase of those in need of food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What: 32 Below hosts virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank
When: Friday, April 17, 7 p.m. (Central Time)
Where: Facebook pages for 32 Below (@32BelowBand) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@GreatPlainsFoodBank).
This is the third date in the virtual concert series to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank during this pandemic. The organization was happy to also work previously with Blind Joe (April 2) and Kat Perkins (April 10).