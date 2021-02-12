On Friday, Feb. 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines to help schools move back to in-person education.
In the document, the CDC says school reopening should be a priority.
“K-12 schools should be the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures in the community have been employed, and the first to reopen when they can do so safely,” the CDC said. “This implies that schools should be prioritized for reopening and remaining open for in-person instruction over nonessential businesses and activities.”
Here are three things you need to know about the new guidelines.
1. Layered approach to prevention
New guidance from the CDC says schools should prioritize mask wearing and physical distancing above all else to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The advice is part of new guidelines the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday, Feb. 12, about re-opening schools.
Schools need to adopt a layered approach to preventing the disease’s spread, the CDC recommends.
“All mitigation strategies provide some level of protection, and layered strategies implemented concurrently provide the greatest level of protection,” a document outlining the guidelines reads. “When planning for in-person instruction, schools should place particular emphasis on universal and correct masking and physical distancing as top priorities for implementation. These strategies have the greatest potential for reducing transmission and can also be monitored for consistent and correct implementation.”
2. Testing important to staying open
Testing staff members and students is an essential part of slowing the spread of COVID-19. Robust testing, along with good mitigation policies, can catch contagious people before they spread the disease, even if they don’t have symptoms.
People also need to stay home when they are sick or if they’ve been exposed to a sick person.
“Schools should advise teachers, staff, and students to stay home if they are sick or if they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and refer these individuals for testing,” the CDC said. “They should also refer for testing asymptomatic individuals who were exposed to someone with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.”
3. Teachers should be high on the vaccine priority list
Determining who should be a priority for COVID-19 vaccination has been an issue that each state has decided for itself. Because teachers and school staff are considered essential workers, they should be on the list of people who recieve vaccines earlier than the general public.
“Teachers and school staff hold jobs critical to the continued functioning of society and are at potential occupational risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2,” the CDC said. “State, territorial, local and tribal (STLT) officials should consider giving high priority to teachers in early phases of vaccine distribution. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that frontline essential workers, including those who work in the education sector (teachers and school staff), be prioritized for vaccine allocation in phase 1b, following health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities (phase 1a). Vaccinating teachers and school staff can be considered one layer of mitigation and protection for staff and students. Strategies to minimize barriers to accessing vaccination for teachers and other frontline essential workers, such as vaccine clinics at or close to the place of work, are optimal. Access to vaccination should not be considered a condition for reopening schools for in-person instruction. Even after teachers and staff are vaccinated, schools need to continue mitigation measures for the foreseeable future, including requiring masks in schools and physical distancing.”