A man in his 90s who contracted COVID-19 has died, the 25th such death in the state.
The man lived in Cass County and had underlying health conditions. The death was reported Sunday, May 3.
The state processed 1,806 tests and recorded 38 new confirmed cases. That brings the total number of cases to 1,191 and the total number of people tested to 33,353.
Four more people were hospitalized, which, with the death, means a total of 90 have been hospitalized and 31 are currently hospitalized.
The state lists 510 people as recovered, up seven people from the day before.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Cass County – 33
Grand Forks County – 2
Stark County - 1
Stutsman County – 1
Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
33,353 – Total Tested (+1,806 individuals from yesterday)
32,162 – Total Negative (+1,768 individuals from yesterday)
1,191 – Total Positive (+38 individuals from yesterday)
90 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
517 – Total Recovered (+7 individuals from yesterday)
25 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)
