We don’t know about you but 2020 is shaping up to be known as the Year that Never Was.
One has to especially feel sorry for those who have suffered a loss of friends or relatives due to the Covid-19 virus.
While working hard to protect all from the virus, major steps have been taken to alter life styles that we all once took for granted.
Now high school and college students are being forced to use new methods for graduation, while other events will have to wait for at least another year.
Events that have been scratched from 2020 include the likes of the famed Norsk Hostfest and the North Dakota State Fair, with officials claiming this to be in the “best interest of all.”
While these events are in the future, planning and pulling it off was too much of a risk.
Locally the long running Fort Union Rendezvous will bow out for this year while going virtual, with the latest to be cancelled being the Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competitions.
Plans will now call for both events to resume in 2021.
This comes at the direction of the Miss America organization, leading to the Miss North Dakota Scholarship group to make this decision.
Reports indicate the next Miss America won’t be held until late 2021.
Locally, all candidates who have qualified for the 2020 competitions will be eligible to compete in 2021.
That means 2019 Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe and 2019 Miss Outstanding Teen Kaylee Moss will hold those titles for a longer period of time.
Miss ND Board President Debbie Richter pointed to health and safety of every involved as the top priority for the cancellation.
Hang in there
While there is a lot of gloom and uncertainty these days, one can only hang on in hope of good things ahead.
The good folks in Williston are still making plans to salvage the 4th of July, while charity golf events are scheduled.
Plans are to get Medora up and running, allowing folks to enjoy a summer of fun.
One thing is certain, making a move to hold events has to be done in a cautious manner.
Safety of all involved is the first thing, long before having fun.
We’re pulling for you!
Making the best
While the down time is quite different for a lot of folks, it has also forced some to make the best of what is taking place.
You see, garbage collection has risen nearly 20 percent in some areas, since folks are taking time to do what they might otherwise, would not be doing.
This includes going through personal items and clearing out some junk that has been hauled around for far too many years.
We can personally attest to that, as on weekends that were normally reserved for viewing the Minnesota Twins, my wife Linda joined in and those three hours were instead turned into garage cleaning.
At this point, at least the garage is looking much better.
Hey, when dealt a lemon, the best you can do is make some tasty lemonade.
Use of facilities
From what we have heard at least Gov. Burgum has announced he would allow the use of state facilities for graduation ceremonies in North Dakota.
While this will work for some smaller, the larger schools might still have a logistics problem.
This is a lot better then the good folks in the Gopher state of Minnesota where the governor has said no, to this point, on the use of any school grounds.
Memories are definitely being made this year, and we’ve only just begun.
Relief funds
Speaking of memories, over the past weeks we have been attempting to keep you updated on the fine work of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF),
Through a special Relief Fund, NWNDCF has awarded grants to organizations supporting human services and access to food in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures.
As of May 7, these grants set the total committed from the Relief Fund to $66,000 through 23 individual grant applications.
The NWNDCF Board of Directors meets weekly to review grant requests and donations.
The following individual grants were made through the seventh consecutive week of decision-making:
$3,000 to Family Crisis Shelter: Funds will be utilized to support the operating costs of the Family Crisis Shelter so that they may continue to provide help and support for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence in northwest North Dakota.
$3,000 to the Divide County Food Pantry: Funds will be utilized to support the food pantry to serve the expanded need and individuals from Divide, Williams, and Burke counties, while also enhancing access to dairy and meat products.
“While we don’t know how long this temporary economic crisis will last, we do know that we continue to see — week after week — the growth in need across our region. As we continue our weekly grant making, we invite organizations and community groups working to better the lives of our friends and neighbors to submit an application to support their cause,” said Ward Koeser, who serves as President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors.
Williston Auto
The NWNDCF Relief Fund got a shot in the arm recently as the partners at Williston Auto earned a Scope Salute this week for contributing $15,000 to the cause.
Williston Auto partners, David Billion and Pat Murphy, have contributed to help support recovery and relief efforts in northwest North Dakota.
The fund was established in late March, has made contributions to worthwhile organizations and efforts.
“We believe in supporting the communities in which we work,” said Billion.
On behalf of the NWNDCF Board of Directors Koeser said, “It is so important that we support individuals and families in need during this unprecedented time, and we are incredibly appreciative of the gift from Williston Auto so we can continue to get resources into the hands of organizations doing great work across northwest North Dakota.”
You can help
To help keep the good work going strong, individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund, much like Williston Auto, can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending your check to: NWNDCF — P.O. Box 371 — Williston, N.D. 58802-0371.
You should also know that all gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
Present plans call for the organization to continue as long as funds are available.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.