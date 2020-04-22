With North Dakota’s American Legion’s recent decision to cancel the 2020 summer baseball season, representatives from Class AA and Class A met on April 21st, to decide the best way to move forward to try to have a baseball season for the 16-19 year olds in the state this year.
It was decided that we will, if at all possible, attempt to have a baseball season this summer as long as the following criteria can be met;
1) The North Dakota CDC guidelines are relieved or lowered as the
season approaches 2) All the State’s Park District facilities are opened up for public use
In Addition, we will take the lead from the Governors office, the state Health Dept. to make the best decision possible for all involved. Safety protocol will be developed and implemented to assure the safest environment possible for our players and fans.
The traditional start date of June 1st may be moved back, if necessary, to provide a quality baseball experience for our youth. The group will be meeting again in the coming weeks to finalize another possible program affiliation, or whether to remain as an independent league.
Class B representatives will be meeting in the next week to determine their plan for the upcoming season.
Finally, the goal is to have as many facts as possible to make decisions that are truly in the best interest of the youth participating.