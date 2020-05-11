Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 North Dakota State Fair has been canceled.
"This decision is in the best interest for all involved," an announcement of the cancellation sent Monday reads. "It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic and our concern is for the health and safety of our community, our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair."
All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded back into that account. It is not necessary to contact the Fair as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.
"We want to thank all of the loyal North Dakota State Fair goers for their continued support in these uncharted waters," the message read. "We have been greatly touched by the strong support that we have received during these challenging days. It just reminds us all what makes this state and city so special and makes us in the State Fair family even more determined to make next year’s Fair even greater, when it’s safer for us to be together again."