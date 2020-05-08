Two more people who contracted COVID-19 have died, bringing the total so far to 33.
A woman in her 80s from Cass County and a man in his 80s from Grand Forks County both died from the disease Thursday, May 7, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Both had underlying health conditions.
The state recorded 54 new confirmed cases of the disease, out of 1,634 tests. That is a positive rate of 3.3 percent.
The total number of cases so far is 1,425 and 42,501 tests have been performed.
Two more people were hospitalized with the disease, and there are 33 people currently in the hospital receiving treatment, To date, 104 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 714 people as recovered, an increase of 113 from the day before. That leaves 678 active cases, a decrease from the day before.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED OF COVID-19
Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 43
Grand Forks County – 7
Mountrail County - 2
Pembina County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
42,501 – Total Tested (+1,634 individuals from yesterday)
41,076 – Total Negative (+1,580 individuals from yesterday)
1,425 – Total Positive (+54 individuals from yesterday)
3.3% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
104 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
33 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
714 – Total Recovered (+113 individuals from yesterday)
33 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)