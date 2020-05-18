Two COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for the area this week, one on Wednesday and one on Thursday.
COVID-19 testing scheduled Wednesday for the Trenton Indian Service Area
Mass testing for the coronavirus is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 at the Trenton Indian Service Area in western North Dakota.
Testing is set for Wednesday, May 20 at the Grand Treasure Casino, in Trenton. Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. or until the supply of test kits is depleted.
In use will be the now-familiar “Drive-Through” style of testing, conducted in the casino parking lot. Samples will be taken from individuals as they remain in their vehicles. Children can be tested if age 12 or above.
Partnering with the Trenton Community Clinic to conduct the testing will be personnel of the North Dakota National Guard, North Dakota Department of Health, Williams County Health District and local law enforcement.
Approximately 350 samples will be taken for testing. Results will be communicated to the individuals tested within several days.
The Trenton Indian Service Area encompasses six counties along both sides of the North Dakota-Montana border, including Williams, Divide and McKenzie in North Dakota and Richland, Roosevelt and Sheridan in Montana. Direct services are provided to enrolled Native Americans at the Trenton Community Clinic. At present, Purchased and Referred Care is provided only for Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa citizens.
For more information, please contact Shane Moran, 701-770-8586, Trenton Community Clinic Chairman.
Testing event set for Thursday at Williston High School
Upper Missouri District Health Unit in collaboration with the City of Williston, Williams County Emergency Management, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Fire Department and other Emergency responders, Southwestern District Health Unit, ND National Guard and ND Department of Health will be a hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Williston High School On Thursday, May 21.
The event will be open to Williams County residents especially essential workers including agriculture, oilfield, retail and food service.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 9:30 a.m. Testing will go until 2 p.m. or until all test kits have been used. Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be postponed.
Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Avenue West. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
To ease traffic flow, we ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal and cautious of parked cars on the route.
Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Avenue West will be closed during the event.