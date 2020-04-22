A 14th person has died from COVID-19, the youngest person so far to die from the disease in North Dakota.
A man in his 40s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions has died.
On Wednesday, the state also reported 35 new confirmed cases, out of 567 test results received.
There was also a surge in the number of people hospitalized for the disease. The state reported Wednesday, April 22, that 62 people had been hospitalized with the disease and 23 were currently hospitalized. That's an increase of six people from the day before.
Overall, there have been 679 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the state lists 229 people as having recovered.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID
Man in his 40s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 18
Grand Forks County – 11
Richland County - 1
Stark County – 1
Ward County – 1
Wells County - 1
**Please note: After investigation, the case reported yesterday from Sioux County was determined to be from Cass County.
BY THE NUMBERS
15,589 – Total Tested (+602 individuals from yesterday)
14,910 – Negative (+567 individuals from yesterday)
679 – Positive (+35 individuals from yesterday)
62 – Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)
23 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)
229 – Recovered (+15 individuals from yesterday)
14 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)