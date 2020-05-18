A 90-year-old Ramsey County woman who contracted COVID-19 has died, the 44th person to died in North Dakota after being diagnosed with the disease.
The woman had underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
Of the 44 deaths connected with COVID-19, the death certificates for 37 list the disease as the primary cause, four list another main cause of death and the results of three are still pending.
The state added 31 cases Sunday, and processed results for 2,066 tests. To date, there have been 1,931 confirmed cases and 65,911 tests performed on 56,561 people.
The state lists 1,219 people are recovered, an increase of 41 from the day before.
There have been 133 people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 32 are currently hospitalized.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 3
Cass County – 26
Ransom County – 1
Sioux County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
65,911 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,066 total tests from yesterday)
56,561 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)
54,630 – Total Negative (+1,309 unique individuals from yesterday)
1,931 – Total Positive (+31 unique individuals from yesterday)
Please note that after investigation a previously reported positive case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state.
2.3% – Daily Positivity Rate
133 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
1,219 – Total Recovered (+41 individuals from yesterday)
44 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)