Cornhole tournament August 4 By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jul 17, 2023 The Young Professionals Cornhole Tournament in Williston is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 4 at Davidson Park at the tennis courts.Registration will be at 12 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m.Sign up is $80 per team (member) or $100 per team (non-member).There is a cash prize for the top team. There will be a food truck on-site along with snacks and water.