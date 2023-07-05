Construction on US 2 in Minot Staff Report Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 6, at the BNSF Rail Bridge on U.S. Highway 2 East in Minot.The bridge rehabilitation project includes beam repairs, joint work, and concreate slope protection.Traffic will be reduced to one lane on U.S. 2 eastbound near the intersection of the U.S. 83 Bypass and will extend across the bridge. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Construction Industry Transportation Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 16 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Joe Dirt pageant draws crowd Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Williston PD reminds public of fireworks ordinance Williams county issues TCO to Atlas Power Dave 'Pony Grandpa' Berg provides morning of rides for WPR Kids camp Fatal accident near Watford City Crude oil spill north of Ray Amber Alert issued late Wednesday night Tofte receives Best Service award Williston United Soccer Club has successful weekend at Grand Forks Tournament Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT