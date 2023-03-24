BISMARCK — North Dakota will not join a growing number of states, including neighbor Minnesota, to provide free school meals to all students, regardless of income.
Republican leaders say providing free school meals for all students is irresponsible and not the role of the government, and it would be difficult for future legislatures to end the program if the state found itself in budget difficulty.
In its original form, HB 1491 requested $89.5 million dollars to be provided for free meals to all students within the K-12 public school education system.
Speaking against HB 1491 on the House floor on Feb. 17, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, said: “It’s just an example of something I don’t believe is the government’s role. It has nothing to do with not being compassionate.”
Introduced by Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, HB 1491 was amended with the appropriation reduced to $6 million for students at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. That passed the House on a vote of 80-11.
In the Senate, however, the amended bill was referred to the Education Committee, which gave it a “do not pass” recommendation.
According to statistics presented during floor debate in the House, a family of four at or below 200% of the federal poverty level brings in wages of roughly $60,000 annually.
In an interview, Hager expressed disappointment in how opponents have characterized the bill.
“The term I’m hearing from my fellow representatives is ‘nanny state,'’’ Hager said. “They feel that bills like this make the state a nanny.
“I don’t think that people in our state understand poverty,” she said. “We look away from poverty in this state, we pretend that the people living on the edges don’t exist.”
In an interview, Rep. Zachary Ista, D-Grand Forks, a sponsor of HB 1491, said that the obligation to provide access to free, nutritious meals for all students is gaining traction across the United States.
“We’re seeing that realization emerging nationwide,” Ista said. “Those healthy, nutritious meals are part of solving questions about academic performance and questions about behavior in the classroom.”
States that have permanently implemented universal free school meals include California, Maine, Colorado and most recently Minnesota, signed into law on March 17 by Gov. Tim Walz.
Hager and Ista suggested that limiting the expansion of free school meals may have a negative impact on workforce development in North Dakota.
“When families are deciding where to live, they consider a whole lot of factors,” said Ista. “When you’re looking at the Red River Valley and you see that one side of the river is going to provide universal school meals to families, that becomes a real strong incentive to raise your family on the eastern side of the river rather than the western side.”
In regard to workforce development, Hager said, “I live in a border city, and if a family is going to get free school meals in Minnesota, and you’re living on the cusp, I think you’d work in Minnesota.”
Hager and Ista said they will continue the fight for free school meal expansion in future legislative sessions.
“I will keep going with this until we get it into the formula,” said Hager. “We’ve got hungry kids; we’ve got a movement nationwide to provide school meals to school children.”
For progress and updates on HB 1491, visit ndlegis.gov.