A tray of dessert cups is prepared for students.

BISMARCK — North Dakota will not join a growing number of states, including neighbor Minnesota, to provide free school meals to all students, regardless of income.

Republican leaders say providing free school meals for all students is irresponsible and not the role of the government, and it would be difficult for future legislatures to end the program if the state found itself in budget difficulty.



