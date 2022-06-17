The Chamber of Commerce hosted a Workforce Round Table to invite the region’s employers and interested community members to discuss ways to improve talent attraction and incentivize people to want to move and work in the Bakken.
The overarching talking points revolved around employers struggling to find employees that want to stay long-term.
Small candidate pools, harsh weather that deters people from wanting to live in the area, the transient lifestyle the oilfield tends to attract were all mentioned as possible reason for the unfilled job openings.
Another conversation brought up that nationally, companies are offering people higher wages so they don’t need to travel to North Dakota to chase the money.
People also discussed that the pandemic really changed the expectation of employees, showing them that remote work, which is often more convenient for them, is doable, so they are seeking more of those opportunities which can be scarce in this region.
Some solutions were also collaborated on including the new Superintendent of District 7, Dr. Richard Faidley, asking how schools can help to produce more students who want to stay in the region to work here. Noting that a new Career and Technical Education Center was going to be built here, many agreed that finding ways to get these kids more hands-on, in-the-field time would be a good start.
Shawn Wenko, Executive Director of Williston’s Economic Development shared that finding ways to attract more diverse businesses to the region would attract not only more people wanting to work, but also more people wanting to stay here and bring their families.
“There’s probably no other community that puts in the amount of money that we do,” Wenko said, referring to the STAR funding that often helps businesses get off the ground or expand.
Many agreed that discussions like this are helpful, and they would like more opportunities to work together to create solutions to problems to the workforce shortage and retention issues.
Have an idea or a question you’d like brought up at the next discussion, email mdavis@willistonherald.com and we will ask and seek out answers for you!