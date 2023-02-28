The Community Health & Wellness Fair is returning for its third year.
The event, which is hosted by the Williston Parks and Recreation District and WPRD Foundation, is free and open to the public. It will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on March 9 at the Williston ARC, located at 822 18th St. E.
There will be a variety of health and wellness services and products available from the Williston community, according to a Tuesday news release from the district. All organizations, services, and products will fall under the category of wellness, which includes anything from physical, social, emotional, and environmental wellness.
“We are looking forward to this event and the opportunity for people to learn more about healthy living,” Michele Moore, WPRD Fitness Coordinator, said in the release. “Our community has a lot to offer to help people on their personal health and wellness journey. We hope community members will come out to the fair to connect with businesses about nutrition, exercise, and mental health care.”
The Community Health Fair will bring in more than 20 venders to provide services, products, and educational materials on important issues that affect our overall wellbeing. Services include free blood pressure and health screenings, diabetic education, skin care, counseling and mental health, pediatric health, clean living, fitness, massage, physical and chiropractic therapies, and free giveaways.