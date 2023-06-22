  • Chanse Hall | Williston Herald

The hum of the buildings fans is constant throughout the day and night with residential buildings a short distance away with no sound barrier.

At the Williams County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 20, the county commissioners made the decision to ask Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative to cut power to the construction of a crytpo mining data center being constructed by AtlasPower and FX Solutions after failing to meet compliance with county requirements.

FX Solutions

The AtlasPower/FX Solution site was still in operation late Thursday morning.

Williams county had ordered the project to be shut down earlier this year but FX Solutions won an appeal before a motion in May failed to advance on a 3-2 vote against the motion. In that same meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of fines and more days to comply.



