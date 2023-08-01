A 2024 preliminary operating budget of over $116 million was approved by the Williams County Board of County Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday morning.

The budget, which totals $116,289,695, includes the county's general fund ($41,202,127), road and bridge funds ($26,607,099), special revenue ($36,036,432) and other related boards, including unorganized townships, vector control and weed control ($9,444,036).



