A 2024 preliminary operating budget of over $116 million was approved by the Williams County Board of County Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday morning.
The budget, which totals $116,289,695, includes the county's general fund ($41,202,127), road and bridge funds ($26,607,099), special revenue ($36,036,432) and other related boards, including unorganized townships, vector control and weed control ($9,444,036).
From a county standpoint, the levy request for Williams County property owners will stay the same, explained Lindsey Harriman, Community Engagement Coordinator with Williams County.
"We try hard every year to keep it similar from year to year," she said.
However, a property owner's overall taxes may change based on other tax districts, such as school district, rural ambulance and rural fire, as well as the value of their property, Harriman said. As of Tuesday morning, a total of $14,876,793 will be levied from Williams County property owners; however, this dollar amount doesn't factor in the proposed levy from the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, which the county did not have at the time of the Commissioner's meeting.
By the end of August, an estimated tax statement -- something "to give them an idea of what it looks like" -- will be mailed out to property owners, Harriman said, adding that a schedule of budget hearings for the different taxing districts is included.
Also discussed at Tuesday morning's meeting:
Dispatch Center
County Administrator Helen Askim approached the Commissioners seeking their approval for Williams County to assume total administrative control over the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center.
The dispatch center, which is run jointly with the City of Williston, would transition into a county agency, thus relieving the city of their fiscal responsibility, Askim said. She added that the work of the agency -- which answers 911 and non-emergency calls in Williams County "in a prompt, efficient and professional manner and dispatching the appropriate response," according to the facility's website -- would stay the same.
In addition, Askim asked that the facility's name be changed to the Williams County Dispatch Center, something that the commissioners also approved.
Matching Grant Award Recommendations
A total of $122,000 was approved to be distributed to three organizations as part of a matching grant award program new to the county.
As part of the award program, organizations applied for grants to help meet the matching requirement from other grant programs. For the 2023 year, $200,000 was allocated for the program.
Buckshot Seeds will receive $20,000 to apply toward a $40,000 match requirement on a $160,000 grant from the ND Ag Products Utilization Commission (APUC) Grant Program, which will be used to conduct a feasibility study in the MonDak region to best position, construct and operate a soybean and canola crushing facility.
ConnectUs Therapy will receive $2,000 -- the total match requirement - on a $22,000 grant from the ND Healthcare Professional Loan Repayment Program, which will be used as an incentive for the recruitment and retention of a psychiatric nurse practitioner that will serve Williston and Tioga.
Both programs have been awarded the grant and now need to raise or provide the match for their grants.
Save Red Mike, doing business as Links of ND, has applied for a $4 million grant from the North Dakota Destination Development Grant Program with the intention of completing a major golf course irrigation system update project for Links of ND. The organization is currently in the application process, and should they be approved, Save Red Mike would need to raise $2 million in matching grant. They requested $635,000 through the matching grant program, but $100,000 was recommended; the commissioners approved the $100,000 grant.
Tourism Grant Recommendations
On July 25, the Tourism Grant Application Review Committee met and approved eight applications seeking a total of $36,000 in funding.
A total of $25,000 was earmarked for capital grants to Lund's Landing Marina for a new Vulcan range for their kitchen ($6,880), Save Red Mike (doing business as Links of ND) for cabin and clubhouse upgrades and improvements ($17,480) and Wildrose Summer Fest for a PA system for events ($640).
For event and advertising grants, $2,400 was issued to the City of Tioga to host the Medora Christmas Musical; $3,000 to the Epping Rural Fire Department for participant and volunteer meals at their annual ice fishing tournament; $1,000 for the Fort Union Association for marketing analysis and plan; $2,400 to the Tioga Airport Authority for advertising for their Fly-In event; and $2,200 to the Tioga Farm Festival for entertainment.