Cyclists riding 3,900 miles over 10 weeks from Oregon to Maine to raise money and awareness for the fight against poverty housing will arrive in Williston on Saturday, June 11, after a 77-mile ride from Poplar, Mont. They will have a day off in Williston on Sunday, June 12, before resuming their journey early the morning of June 13. During their two-night stay in Williston, the riders will be hosted by LifeChurch.
Over 10 weeks Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure will roll through 14 northern-tier states, and the ride will touch all five Great Lakes for the first time while also visiting such sites as Glacier National Park, Niagara Falls, and, of course, the spectacular Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Along the way, riders will hop off their bikes for seven different build days as they practice what they preach with Fuller Center covenant partners across the nation. Riders average about 72 miles of riding per day and are hosted at most of their overnight stops by churches before they resume their journey early the next morning.
The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was founded in 2008 as a way to raise funds for The Fuller Center for Housing’s work of partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries. In addition to having raised more than $3.8 million for The Fuller Center’s work through the years, the riders also raise awareness about the nonprofit’s work through speaking engagements, media coverage and simply by talking with people they meet along the way.