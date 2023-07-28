Williston Mayor Howard Klug was back at the most recent Board of City Commissioners meeting last Tuesday.
Joining Klug were commissioners Deanette Piesik, James Bervig, Brad Bekkedahl and Tate Cymbaluk.
Administration
City Administrator, Shawn Wenko, met with the board to discuss Domestic Fowl - section 4-3 of the Williston Code of Ordinances.
Members of the community have approved the City of Williston leadership to allow domestic fowl in city limits.
Commissioner Cymbaluk suggested that a committee be formed and stated that he is willing to serve on the committee, to which Bekkedahl, Piesik and the City Attorney all agreed.
Mayor Klug stated that the way this happened, there was already an ordinance in place and they either didn't know the ordinance or chose to ignore it. Klug continued that this has been going on at least before Mother's Day and believes the fine for violating this ordinance is $30 per day and the total would be around $2,400. Klug suggested to suspend those fines until after this committee meets.
"We also need to remember that if the fine is there and we ignore the fines, then our ordinances will mean nothing," said Klug.
Piesik added "We don't want to have people think that by reviewing the Domestic Fowl Ordinance now, that this is setting a precedent that they don't need to follow the city ordinance. It's very important, lack of knowledge is not an excuse, all our ordinances are available on our website."
Bekkedahl made the motion, seconded by Cymbaluk that the City Commission authorize the City Administrator to form a committee on this issues with commission representation and the possibility of public input as well.
The motion carried 5-0. unanimously.
In other business, Flex Pace application for purchase of a building located at 14854 Highway 2 to relocate an oilfield service business form Dickinson to Williston. The request for buydown is $58,000 to be split with Williams county.
The flex pace request approval was motioned by Cymbaluk and seconded by Bervig and carried 5-0, unanimously.
There were also requests for funds of up to $75,000 to construct one of two drone pads to create ground infrastructure for the network in the area. That passed 5-0.
Airport
Airport Director, Anthony Dudas, presented bids for land rent for agricultural hay operations on July 19. The proposed lease is for approximately 300 tillable acres for a total of three receives. One bit came in from Dustin Mortenson for $2,000 to which Bervig motioned to approve the lease, seconded by Bekkedahl which passed unanimously.
City Attorney
Taylor Olson, city attorney, met with the board to discuss a dangerous building at 607 7th Ave. West.
A continuation of a hearing back in March 2023, the homeowner had appeared and agreed to the request to give him time to contact the building department to set up an inspection to make sure this house wasn't going to fall to make sure it was safe.
Nothing has been done since March and an inspection was scheduled, not by the homeowner, which no one was home, and no phone calls or letters have been answered.
Mark Schneider, development services director, added there were several other cases on the property and it has been a nuisance for years.
The homeowner, Leroy Goebel, stated he sold the home to Wilder Peterson and that they claim they had talked to Mark Schneider. Goebel stated he didn't have his bill of sale or proof that he sold his home with him but that he signed a letter of promise to sell.
The problems with the home are still tied to it, despite being sold and something will have to be done, stated Olson.
Olson also confirmed that the property is still in Goebel's name.
A motion by Klug, seconded by Cymbaluk to demolish the property passed 5-0, unanimously.
City Engineer
David Juma, city engineer, met with the board to discuss a grant application for the US-2/Williston Square Intersection.
The Williston Engineering Department has been working with the NDDOT to prepare a grant application for a grant to help with the intersection improvements at the intersection of US Highway 2, 26th Street West and 2nd Avenue West. Resolution 23-015 was prepared in support of the grant application and will assist in solidifying the City’s support of this much needed project.
Bekkedahl made a motion, seconded by Cymbaluk to approve the letter of support endorsement of the project support. The motion passed 5-0.