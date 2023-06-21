Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates (CHWHA) has been leading the fight to save the wild horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park since the park announced plans to eliminate the entire herd from the park in December of 2022. Part of CHWHA’s advocacy work has been trying to get an audience with National Park Service Regional Director, Herbert Frost. Hard work and persistence have finally paid off! Director Frost will be in Medora the week of July 10th and has agreed to meet with CHWHA for a “listening session” while he is in town.

The Listening Session will be held at the Medora Community Center July 12-13. As part of their Fight for the Spirit of the Badlands, CHWHA will be hosting The Bully Pulpit Rally at the Medora Community Center.



Tags

Load comments