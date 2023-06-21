Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates (CHWHA) has been leading the fight to save the wild horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park since the park announced plans to eliminate the entire herd from the park in December of 2022. Part of CHWHA’s advocacy work has been trying to get an audience with National Park Service Regional Director, Herbert Frost. Hard work and persistence have finally paid off! Director Frost will be in Medora the week of July 10th and has agreed to meet with CHWHA for a “listening session” while he is in town.
The Listening Session will be held at the Medora Community Center July 12-13. As part of their Fight for the Spirit of the Badlands, CHWHA will be hosting The Bully Pulpit Rally at the Medora Community Center.
Wednesday, July 12 will include screenings of the NEW documentary, Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West. There will also be a virtual Q&A with some of the cast. Mrs. USA, Jessica Jordaan, will also be attending the rally. Jessica will hold a meet and greet on that day. Some local businesses have also offered special discounts for event attendees.
Thursday, July 13, there will be a gathering at the Medora Community Center for a fun and educational day where speakers from all across the US will give different cultural, historical, scientific, economic and social reasons why the wild horses should be allowed to remain IN Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to express their concerns.
Ticket information, hotel discounts along with sponsor and program book ad prices can be found on the Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates website: https://chwha.org/the-bully-pulpit/
The North Dakota State Historical Society has requested a donation of any rally items CHWHA can give them to archive so that they can document this historic time in North Dakota’s state history! Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this historical event!