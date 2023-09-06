The Christian Motorcyclists Association of Williston is hosting its annual fundraiser for the "Run for the Son" event.
The Williston Chapter of CMA is known as the Peacemakers #531.
"Our chapter has been active in the area in one form or another for 30 years," stated Mark Miller. "The heart of our ministry is to the motorcycling community, living by the motto 'here when you need us.'"
The CMA hosts night rides on Wednesdays as well, but looks to be more than that.
"What I like most about CMA is that you can be involved at any level," said Miller. "Biker Evangelism is action we've undertaken at moto-cross races, large bike show gatherings and local bike runs."
Nationally, the CMA has distributed 1.3 million evangelistic tools, such as bibles and bike blessing stickers.
The Run for the Son event helps the local chapter reach a regional audience while also having an international reach with the support of three international organizations with the Jesus Film Project, Missionary Ventures and Open Doors.
"The Jesus Film Project is telling people about Jesus in their native language in 124 countries," said Miller. "Missionary Ventures International provides boats, boat motors, motorcycles, camels and horses in pastors in 108 countries to outreach in desolate areas otherwise not served by Christian leadership. Open Doors works in countries where you can be locked-up for life or even killed for sharing the gospel."
Saturday, September 9, the Christian Motorcycles Association of Williston will meet at the Kum N Go on Bison Drive in Williston at 11 a.m. where you can purchase a target to place on your bike or 3-wheel motorcycle for $10. They will then be checked at the final meeting place when arriving back at Famous Dave's later that afternoon.
The Target with the splatter closest to the center will win prizes provided by South 40 and Winners Pub in Sidney and the Bypass Restaurant and Lounge in Crosby.