Chokecherry Festival this weekend By Chanse Hall chanse.hall@willistonherald.com Aug 8, 2023 The annual North Dakota Chokecherry Festival begins this Friday, August 11 and has no shortage of events.If you want a head start on the festival, tonight at 4:30 p.m. a Chokecherry tree will be planted in memory of Tom Kvamme, a long time supporter of the festival, in front of Rickard School.Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, an All-Star stunt dogs show will kick off the festival at Davidson Park in Williston.Live music by Austin Lightfoot will add to the gathering beginning at 4:30 p.m. while Nemont will be giving away burgers while supplies last at 5 p.m.Events will go until 8:30 p.m. where we end with We Flip Entertainment Jump Rope Show.On Saturday, the fun continues with an early morning registration for the Chokecherry 5k/1 mi fun run. The race begins at 8.The Lions club will be serving free pancakes with chokecherry syrup by the wheat monument and we get live music by Brian Salveson beginning at 8 as well.Throughout the day vendors, music and events will keep everyone entertained until things end at 3:30 p.m.For more information check out the Chokecherry Festival Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/chokecherryfestival or www.visitwilliston.com.