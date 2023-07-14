The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau along with the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival Committee is excited to announce the dates of August 11-12, 2023 for this year’s event and invite the public to attend. The festival honors the accomplishments of youth, such as the successful petition of the state legislature by a group of sixth graders to name the state fruit, and it highlights the chokecherry’s current and historical uses. The committee is introducing a new sponsorship program, with new opportunities for businesses to be represented at the festival.
Several of the 2023 out-of-state live acts (jump rope athletes with WeFlip Entertainment, electric violinist Austin Lightfoot and magician/mentalist Kent Axell) are available to visit businesses who choose to support the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival at the “Chokecherry Entertainer” monetary level. Three of these sponsorships are available.
Another new recognition opportunity: sponsors at the “Chokecherry Bucket” monetary support level will be credited with sponsoring a specific activity at the ND Chokecherry Festival and their logo will be displayed at that activity. There are 10 of these sponsorships available including:
Money Dig, Chokecherry Express Train, Cornhole Tourney, Pickleball Tourney, Mini Golf, Chokecherry Stroll, 5k Fun Run, Pit Spitting Contest, Ball Pit and the Inflatable Jumper area.
Both groups of sponsors will also be acknowledged at the festival and on social media.
Festival Background: Prior to 2007, North Dakota had not named a state fruit. Williston students in Nancy Selby’s sixth grade class reached out to state lawmakers as part of a persuasive letter writing assignment, which in turn led to legislation designating the chokecherry as the State Fruit of North Dakota. Senator Stanley Lyson and Senator Nick Hacker sponsored Senate Bill 2145, and Governor John Hoeven signed the bill into law on March 29, 2007. Williston held the first North Dakota Chokecherry Festival August 18, 2007. This August, the public is invited to help celebrate the 17th anniversary of the event at Davidson Park.
The North Dakota Chokecherry Festival is supported the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau as well as many business and individual sponsors. Events like the ND Chokecherry Festival could not happen without public support and sponsorship. If you are interested in being a festival supporter, contact the CVB. For more information, view the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival Facebook page (www.facebook.com/chokecherryfestival) or contact the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau at 701-774-9041.