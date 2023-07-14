Chokecherry Festival

A performer does a hand stand at the Chokecherry Festival in Williston.

The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau along with the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival Committee is excited to announce the dates of August 11-12, 2023 for this year’s event and invite the public to attend. The festival honors the accomplishments of youth, such as the successful petition of the state legislature by a group of sixth graders to name the state fruit, and it highlights the chokecherry’s current and historical uses. The committee is introducing a new sponsorship program, with new opportunities for businesses to be represented at the festival.

Several of the 2023 out-of-state live acts (jump rope athletes with WeFlip Entertainment, electric violinist Austin Lightfoot and magician/mentalist Kent Axell) are available to visit businesses who choose to support the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival at the “Chokecherry Entertainer” monetary level. Three of these sponsorships are available.



