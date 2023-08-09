CHI St. Alexius Health looking for new air ambulance service Staff Report Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is looking to replace air ambulance services after Guardian Flight's helicopter was recently pulled.In a press release sent to The Herald, CHI St. Alexius Health detailed actions they are taking to bring the service back to Williston and the surrounding communities."Rather than comment on the actions of Guardian’s corporate leaders, we will focus our message on the positive actions we are taking:Air ambulance service continues every day in Williston because several companies provide fixed-wing air ambulance services to the Williston regionNothing has changed in our ability to quickly transfer critical patients requiring specialty trauma careWe are meeting now with air ambulance companies to design the best replacement solution for this communityWe will announce exciting plans very soonThank you for the trust you place in CHI St. Alexius Health to provide excellent patient care to the fine people of Williston for the past 100 years." read the statement. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aviation Computer Science Religion Naval Forces Business Theology Trade Medicine Health Care Load comments Most Popular Williston police seeking runaway Williston PD announces arrests over last week Election results are in Rees family battles cancer in toddler Fire, ambulance respond to car fire at Trenton Lake One killed, two injured in rollover crash FBI investigating hit-and-run fatality in New Town Head on collision claims lives of two Loan project available for home improvements North Dakota native to hold booking signing in Williston Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT