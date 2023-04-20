CHI St. Alexius Health recently announced a partnership with Williston State College and the University of Mary nursing program by funding two seats in the nursing program.
“The partnership between the University of Mary and Williston State College is a big win for our Williston community," new CHI St. Alexius Health President Garrick Hyde said in a news release. “Nursing students who previously had to leave Williston if they wanted a four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree can now do all four years at Williston State College.
"Studies show that when North Dakota undergraduates leave their hometowns for their third and fourth years of college, they often take jobs elsewhere and do not return home. We are excited for this new path where local nursing graduates can stay in Williston where they are needed.”
The students of Williston State College currently do their practicums at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. The facility is eager to collaborate with not only Williston State College but also the University of Mary to increase the educational opportunities for the residents of Williams County and the surrounding area.
Hyde is a health care executive with 30 years of experience. He arrived in February from MaineHealth, the largest health care organization in Maine, where he served as chief financial officer.
“I’ve worked in health care for my entire career,” Hyde said in the release. “I was interested in this opportunity for the ability to work closely with staff, providers and the community. I wanted a more outward-facing position because I love people.”
A key aspect that attracted Hyde to CHI St. Alexius Health is the “humankindness,” which is central to our mission. The concept has personal meaning for Hyde.
“It’s a driving principle in my life. I’m fascinated by the science of humankindness and the role it plays in healing,” he said. “The human aspect can sometimes be lacking in health care, so I’m interested in kindness, human connection and the spiritual support that can be part of the experience.”
$23K grant to pay for transportation for cancer patients
To alleviate the financial burden of cancer treatment, the American Cancer Society (ACS) recently awarded a $23,000 transportation grant to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
The grant is one of 380 transportation grants totaling $6.2 million awarded to health systems nationwide. The funding will allow health systems to provide eligible patients an estimated 577,350 rides to treatment.
“We, the staff and leadership at the Leonard P. Nelson Family Cancer Center are grateful for the continued support of the American Cancer Society in caring for our community," Marti Volz, Director of Ancillary Services for CHI St. Alexius St. Health Williston, said in a news release. "This grant will help alleviate travel expenses related to treatment and in return reduce stress on the patient; reduced stress promotes healing. Our patients face many obstacles while receiving their treatment; travel expenses should not be one of them, and because of this grant, it won’t be."