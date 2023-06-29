North Dakota is one of 12 states with only one area code. This makes July 1 a day to celebrate everything that makes North Dakota uniquely legendary.

“New and engaging attractions are available throughout North Dakota this year” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. “From the stimulating activities of two new children’s museums, to an entertainment hub and hotel unlike North Dakota has ever seen, there are a few new options for fun in the 701.”



