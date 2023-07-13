A press release from the United States Department of Justice states that United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Cameron Monte Smith, a citizen of Canada, with 1) Destruction of an Energy Facility; 2) Possession of Firearm by an Illegal Alien; and 3) Possession of Ammunition by an Illegal Alien.

As stated in the indictment, Smith is alleged to have damaged the Wheelock Substation in an amount exceeding $100,000.00 in May of 2023. The substation, located near Ray, North Dakota, is operated by Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.



