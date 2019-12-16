As we come close to finishing out the year, the Williston Basin International Airport is showing steady increases to the number of passengers flying out of Williston.
In a report released last week, data shows that enplanements have been growing significantly over the last two years. The airport reported an 8.4 percent increase in total revenue passengers for November 2019 as compared to the same time last year.
Total available seats increased by 14.5 percent, while load factors decreased by 5.8 percent. For November, there were 6,945 boardings in 2019, an increase of nearly 300 passengers from 2018, and almost 900 more passengers than Nov. 2017. The airport was only open for 22 days in October, making November the first full month the facility had been operational.
Overall, 80,561 passengers have flown from Williston through Nov. 2019, which is an increase of 13,190 passengers or a 19.6 percent increase from the same period in 2018, and a 24 percent increase from 2017. Nearly 20,000 more passengers flew out of Williston this year than last, increasing from 134,939 in 2018 to 160,843 through November 2019. Airport Director Anthony Dudas stated previously that with the addition of larger capacity aircraft, he anticipated that the number of passengers flying from Williston would increase steadily.
In October, United Airlines began operating a 76-passenger aircraft, with Delta Airlines adding a 70-passenger aircraft in November. Talks continue between the airport and additional carriers, which Dudas stated would also increase the airport’s numbers.
For the year to date, the airport is up 19.2 percent in total revenue passengers. The last report released showed an almost 20 percent increase in enplanements as well, showing that just like the planes at XWA, the numbers continue to go fly.