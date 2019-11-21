Information Technology company Infax has been chosen by Williston Basin International Airport to be the sole provider for the facility's digital signage and real-time flight information displays.
In a news release, the company said it was selected to install 39 monitors at the airport to help passengers easily navigate the airport and quickly identify their flight information. Airport Director Anthony Dudas said the move was made as part of the airport's commitment to providing modern passenger amenities to those traveling from the new facility.
“The Williston Basin International Airport includes modern amenities for today’s traveler,” Dudas said. “Passenger satisfaction is our top priority and we’ve included four gates and three passenger boarding bridges that provide protection from the elements, a new space for check-ins, an unmanned exit lane, and high-tech signage that’s powered by Infax for people who rely on our facility to fulfill their travel needs.”
Infax's flight information display system provides arrival and departure information, as well as baggage information and counter displays. Additionally, the company's Engage 3.0 software will allow airport personnel to create personalized content for its digital signage throughout the facility. Vice President of Sales and Business Development Tracy Davis said the software benefits both passengers and airport personnel, helping to make the traveling experience as easy as possible.
“Airports today are embracing digital technologies and high-tech signage to further improve the overall passenger experience,” Davis explained. “Providing efficient messaging, real-time information and customizable services is advantageous for both the airport and passengers. It ultimately improves efficiency, reduce costs and helps drive revenue.”