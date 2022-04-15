Thriving. Vibrant. Growing. Who doesn’t want these words to describe their city, their economy, their business?
Williston has done a truly remarkable job of maintaining momentum during one of the worst economic downturns in history over the past two years. New businesses were opening here while they were shuttering elsewhere. The Bakken championed oil well reclamation that helped keep our oilfield workers and their families here. Williston broke ground on one of the most unique opportunities in the nation: developing a true city center from scratch. Great opportunity abounds in this city – and it is only the beginning.
Northwest North Dakota showed the greatest growth in the nation in the past 10 years, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. That is an incredible feat that should be celebrated. While some may say that it was driven by the oil boom, there is so much more to this economy. The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce wants to highlight the staying power the Bakken holds.
Boasting the newest airport in the U.S. since the 1990s; a brand new city center; close proximity to the beautiful badlands in Theodore Roosevelt National Park; the confluence of both the Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers; easy access to Montana to our west and Canada to our north; more than 20 new retail businesses in the last year; an emphasis on families and childcare; huge investment in unmanned aerial systems networks, a data/cryptocurrency mining center and a new gas-to-liquids plant and much more, Williston has so much to offer.
The Chamber holds great responsibility as a champion for current and future businesses, for residents, and for Williston as a whole. And it is stronger in that conviction when working alongside its members and its partners that share this same passion.
It is with immense pride, excitement, and humility that I take on this new role as the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President. Together with Marketing and Member Relations Manager, Jessica Delvo, our goal is to not only carry on that momentum but to keep pushing the city forward. Williston and its businesses and citizens have tremendous strength and enormous potential to accomplish important things.
Many thanks to the community members who have cheered me on thus far; to our members, without which we would not be here; to the residents, businesses, and many city and county officials that have helped create a favorable economic climate; and last but certainly not least, to my family for their support and to my incredible husband, Eric, who introduced me to this wonderful city.