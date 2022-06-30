“A strong economy begins with a strong, well-educated workforce.” – Bill Owens
Economic woes have run rampant for the past few years, mostly stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. From supply chain issues to inflation to a workforce shortage. If we look at former politician Bill Owens’ quote above, we can see that the latter may be the key that, if addressed first, could help ease the burden of those other issues.
Let’s look at it this way: What is one of the main reasons for supply chain issues?
In factories: Not enough workers to make the product
At ports: Not enough workers to unload the product
On land: Not enough workers to transport the product
There are other factors, but the root of these issues is the lack of workforce.
Fewer people in the workforce also means less money is circulating in the economy. Why? Because if an ordinarily two-income household is trying to make ends meet on one income, that household is going to tighten their budget and have less discretionary income to spend at retail stores, in restaurants, on travel and experiences, etc. Again, this is not the main reason for inflation, but it certainly exacerbates the problem.
In Williston, these issues are hurting our businesses’ bottom lines. On top of that, many of them are experiencing a workforce shortage themselves. What does this mean?
Rig counts are down in the oilfield
Retail/hospitality businesses must adjust their hours
Quality of service is lacking
Employees in these understaffed businesses are overwhelmed trying to compensate
Participation in other community events/programs is lacking
Burnout is increasing
The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is a champion for these businesses. That means when we see them struggling, we must do our part to help. Which begs the question: What have we been doing to address the workforce issue?
Distributed a Workforce Barriers survey
Hosted a Workforce Roundtable with the ND Dept. of Commerce Workforce Division
Participated in a Greater North Dakota Chamber Workforce Roundtable
Appointed to the Greater North Dakota Chamber’s workforce subcommittee
Became a Champion for the ND Commerce Department’s Find the Good Life 2.0
What are we working on?
A resource guide on our website, including employment and relocation assistance
Also working with other entities on another, related guide – details to come
An interactive concierge service to help family members of potential employees
Mental Health First Aid (next one planned for August 3rd, 2022)
Now, wait, what does that last point have to do with workforce issues? It has to do with having a healthy workforce. Whether people have been out of the workforce; employees are doing the job of multiple employees; owners and HR managers are struggling to find and retain workers; hardship has touched many lives and needs to be addressed.
Remember, “A strong economy begins with a strong, well-educated workforce.” I would also add the word “healthy.”
There is still much to be done. And we cannot do it alone. We welcome your input and support. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us to learn more about what we are doing and how you can be involved.
Together, we are stronger. I believe in the strength of the Williston community and the ability to pull together. That is what makes it so incredibly unique. That is just one reason I am so proud to be a member of this community, fighting every single day for our members and beyond.