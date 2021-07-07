Tioga area residents are invited to take part in a University of Mary workforce training series designed to improve everyday job skills and performance.
The University of Mary Workforce Development Department and the city of Tioga have extended their partnership to now include three-hour, face-to-face training sessions, once a month through December. Each session focuses on enhancing an employee’s particular skill set.
Each training session will be held at Neset Consulting at 6844 State Hwy 40 in Tioga, ND from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., and open to the public. There is a $50 registration fee. The ala carte series of offerings allows for anyone interested to take part in all the sessions or pick and choose individual professional development topics they wish to attend.
July 21 — “Manage Your Brand by Managing Your Message”
August 18 — The third session is “5 Dysfunctions of a Team”
September 15 — “Do Better Through October 20. — Performance Management”
October 20 — “How May I Serve You? Gold Standard Customer Service”
is November 17 — “Delegation: Empowering Colleagues Towards Professional Growth”
December 15 — “Peer to Manager: Peer Today, Boss Tomorrow”
To register online, visit http://bit.ly/TiogaUMary or contact workforce development directly for more information by calling toll-free (800) 288-6279, locally at (701) 355-5151, or by email at workforcedevelopment@umary.edu.