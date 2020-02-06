Despite delays, Pizza Hut’s owner says they are creeping closer to an opening date for Williston’s facility.
Ground broke for the franchise’s new location in August 2018, but construction was halted a few months later when the building’s design added four feet to the height, increasing it from 24 to 28-feet, prompting the FAA to step in. As the restaurant lies in the path of incoming aircraft to the former Sloulin Field Airport, requiring additional applications and approvals before work could commence. As reported to the Williston Herald, the government shut down in Dec. 2018 prevented those applications from getting approved in a timely manner, further delaying the building’s completion.
Owner Russ Klug spoke with the Williston Herald on Thursday, Feb 6, and said that while work was moving slowly, progress was being made towards completing construction and getting the facility open for business.
“It’s pretty slow yet,” Klug said. “Hopefully the construction picks up here this week and the way it sounds it should start going pretty fast from here on out.”
Klug said he hopes Pizza Hut will be up and ready for customers sometime in March. Pizza Hut closed their former location, now home to Meg-A-Latte, on Dec. 25, 2018. Since then, staff have been working and operating the carry-out and delivery facility as they underwent training for the new restaurant’s opening.