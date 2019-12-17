The Williston Herald and local businesses have drawn the winners of the Wish List contest held throughout November.
Each winner will receive a gift certificate from the business where they won. This year’s winners are:
• $250 from Ace Hardware: David Striker
• $125 from All the Rage: Breeann Barman
• $250 from Black Magic Harley: Pat Arnold
• $125 from Country Floral Gifts & GreenHouse: Elain Hiatt
• $250 from Dakota Farms: Deborah Slais
• $250 from Elite Designz: Marilyn McGinley
• $250 from Little Muddy Gifts: Dayna Martin
• $500 from Service Drug: Gladys Sandaber
• $250 from Shirtworx: Cherylene Setchfield
• $250 from Walt’s Market: Ruby Sylte
• $250 from Williston Home & Lumber: Rick Barrett