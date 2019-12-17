The Williston Herald and local businesses have drawn the winners of the Wish List contest held throughout November.

Each winner will receive a gift certificate from the business where they won. This year’s winners are:

• $250 from Ace Hardware: David Striker

• $125 from All the Rage: Breeann Barman

• $250 from Black Magic Harley: Pat Arnold

• $125 from Country Floral Gifts & GreenHouse: Elain Hiatt

• $250 from Dakota Farms: Deborah Slais

• $250 from Elite Designz: Marilyn McGinley

• $250 from Little Muddy Gifts: Dayna Martin

• $500 from Service Drug: Gladys Sandaber

• $250 from Shirtworx: Cherylene Setchfield

• $250 from Walt’s Market: Ruby Sylte

• $250 from Williston Home & Lumber: Rick Barrett

