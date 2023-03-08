Two of Williston's business owners announced a new venture this month: House of Style Event Planning and Design.
The announcement of the collaboration between Angie Dunbar of Stylish Events LLC and Ashley Oyloe of So Fetch Events LLC happened at the Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery during the 1 Million Cups event on March 1.
The two friends have known each other for years and worked together off and on. Dunbar said the decision to finally join forces was made while the two were meeting for coffee.
"I looked up and saw a sign, 'We're better together,'" Dunbar said. "You don't know you're on a path until suddenly you realize you're there."
With this merger, the previous LLCs of Stylish Events and So Fetch Events were dissolved to make room for the new business. With a focus on weddings and corporate events, the two already have eight major events planned for 2023.
"It just made sense we would combine forces and just do it together. She is kind of the wedding guru and I really enjoy the corporate side of it. Where I lack, she fills in and vice versa. I think together we make up a really good partnership." Oyloe said. "At the end of every day, we both have families and we both have lives we want to live and there's only 52 weeks in a year. We made it pretty clear to ourselves we wanted to be an even work and home life balance."
The partnership will provide additional flexibility for covering the wide range of events held in Williston. The average event here usually involves planning for 225 people to be at the event.
"No one wants to take down their wedding in their wedding dress," Oyloe said of the need for event planners.
Oyloe is excited to use this new venture to keep doing what she loves, she said.
"I've always tended to look up to her as somebody who always knew what she was doing," Oyloe said. "As I've gotten older and started my career planning events for the city and then planning events for other local establishments here at the Rivers Edge, I've realized that I just really like doing this. I like working with people."