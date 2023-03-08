House of Style founders

Ashley Oyloe and Angie Dunbar at 1 Million Cups event in Williston where they announced the launch of a new company, House of Style Event Planning & Design.

 1 Million Cups Williston

Two of Williston's business owners announced a new venture this month: House of Style Event Planning and Design. 

The announcement of the collaboration between Angie Dunbar of Stylish Events LLC and Ashley Oyloe of So Fetch Events LLC happened at the Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery during the 1 Million Cups event on March 1. 



