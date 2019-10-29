The second series of the Williston Works Podcast is now out, showcasing five local entrepreneurs and a local internship program.
The podcast began last year as an avenue for the Economic Development office to let developers, investors and others interested in the future of Williston hear from the people who are finding success in Western North Dakota.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko hosts the podcast, using it to highlight some of the various projects that taking place in the area. The first season of the podcast introduced projects including work at the Williston Basin International Airport, Leadership Williston and new businesses that had come to the area. This season, some of the episodes highlight programs offered through the Williston STAR Fund, which has helped many local businesses.
“The Flex PACE Interest Buydown program is the biggest program our office utilizes, and we have a lot of support from our leadership here,” Wenko said. “Our local lenders like the program because it helps mitigate some of the risk that you see out there with business development.”
The new series of the podcast features faces that many in the community may already be familiar with, such as Falon Justice, owner of Bride to Be & More; JW and Blair Sheering, owners of Fresh Fit Kitchen and The Body Shoppe and Tanner Overland, owner of Overland Aviation. Other projects featured during this season are Grace & Glam, Messer Dental and the Williston-Gonzaga Summer Internship program.
The first six episodes of the series have already been released, each running about 10 minutes in length with a new episode released each Thursday.
Along with the audio, each episode is filmed and available on YouTube, allowing people to put a face to the names of those who are working to bring new and exciting projects to the community. To check out Williston Works for yourself, visit willistondevelopment.com/business/podcasts, www.youtube.com/willistonwire or visit the Williston Economic Development Facebook page.