Belinda O'Dell greeting cards

O'Dell's greeting cards on display at Books on Broadway 

 Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

Handwriting thank you notes and birthday cards is something local Williston artist, Belinda O’Dell, has done for some time and she says the responses she gets are overwhelmingly great. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she like so many others decided to take the time to explore her creative side. She decided to take her passion for greeting cards and turn it into a business.

O’Dell spent months drawing and painting greeting cards, inspired by symbols and meanings of astrology. She ended up creating her own personal artistic style and created cards. After completing quite a few, it was time for O’Dell to take her signature tarot-style greeting cards and find a venue to display them. That’s when she found Chuck Wilder, owner of Books on Broadway.



