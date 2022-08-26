Handwriting thank you notes and birthday cards is something local Williston artist, Belinda O’Dell, has done for some time and she says the responses she gets are overwhelmingly great. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she like so many others decided to take the time to explore her creative side. She decided to take her passion for greeting cards and turn it into a business.
O’Dell spent months drawing and painting greeting cards, inspired by symbols and meanings of astrology. She ended up creating her own personal artistic style and created cards. After completing quite a few, it was time for O’Dell to take her signature tarot-style greeting cards and find a venue to display them. That’s when she found Chuck Wilder, owner of Books on Broadway.
“The reason I picked tarot-inspired greeting cards is because it means so much to me and my daily spiritual practice. I hope to introduce writing and show the impact writing a card can have. It feels great to receive a card in the mail, but it feels amazing to send it too,” O’Dell said.
In a world full of texts and instant messenger, O’Dell said that it blows peoples’ minds to receive such a kind and thoughtful gift. She said that sending them and getting the good response is a heartwarming feel.
“One day while I was perusing Books on Broadway like I love to do, I was so lucky to grab Chuck’s attention and talk his ear off about tarot and why I love it, and told him what I was working on. He loved the idea and wanted to see them, and now they are in the store,” O’Dell said. “He’s so encouraging and just a great person to have an intellectual conversation with.”
Chuck Wilder, owner of Books on Broadway, told the Williston Herald that he enjoys encouraging local artists. He said that he likes that some of O’Dell’s cards have greetings inside of them and that others are blank, so people can add their own personal touches on the inside.
O’Dell’s said that she doesn’t love tarot because she believes the cards are magic or hocus pocus. Instead, she said they are simply cards with delegated meanings someone can use as a tool to see something they wouldn’t normally see happening around them.
O’Dell hopes to bring a lot more art to Williston in the future through various ways.
O’Dell’s greeting cards can be purchased at Books on Broadway and Hansen’s Unlimited Crafters Mall. She will also be launching a website soon with her oil painting works and watercolor greeting cards.