A new solution has emerged for the Busted Knuckle Brewery, to avoid a lengthy quiet title process that could have pushed its closing into next year.
The city of Williston is pursuing a replat out of necessity, which will considerably shorten the timeframe for clearing the title on a 10-foot strip of land.
The county is selling two lots. On the smaller lot, platted in 1902, there is a 10-foot difference on the plat versus the survey. Affidavits could not be used to clear that particular error. A quiet title action was recommended, Williams County Attorney Karen Prout said.
That would have cost $5,000 and taken at least two or three months to work through the legal system.
As a result, Williams County had been considering a partial close of sale on those portions of the two properties that didn’t have such lengthy title issues to fix.
That would have faciliated getting the Busted Knuckle Brewery going, but the new solution makes that idea unnecessary.
The city of Williston has already passed a resolution to correct the plat for the smaller of the two lots the county is selling during its Sept. 24 commission meeting. They will hold a public hearing on Oct. 8 to hear any objections to the resolution. After that, they would need to order County Surveyor Pat Beebe to do the work to correct the plant.
Williams County is meanwhile awaiting a deed from the state for a vacated alleyway on the larger plat. That was inadvertently omitted when the state gave the property to the county.
The County has extended the closing date of the sale a few times now. Financing has all been lined up for the business venture, but cannot proceed without a clear title.
On other matters commissioners:
• Approved a zone change for a four-lot minor subdivision in Trenton Township from agricultural to urban residential. There are three smaller lots and one larger lot totaling 23 acres in all.
• Approved a conditional use permit for townhomes requested by Steven Mortenson for property in Trenton Township.
• Approved a zone change from rural residential to urban residential, as well as a conditional use permit for multi-family dwellings requested by Steve Mortenson for 6 acres in Trenton Township.
• Approved a conditional use permit for two 49-acre-foot commercial industrial water reservoirs, requested by Diamond Resources. The property is 120 acres in tioga Township, currently zoned agricultural.
• Approved a letter certifying significant community support for the Williston Basin International Airport (XWA), which is required for the project to qualify for Community Facility guaranteed loans, direct loans, and grants.
• Added Patti Ogurchak as a signatory to the Williams County Center inmate Trust Account.
• Signed off on a deed transferring property taken for back taxes to the Parks Board, which will consider whether to install playground equipment there.
• Approved a waiver for a 42-foot right of way along portions of two section lines. A county road already exists through the section with a 75-foot easement from the center line, and the section lines cross terrain that is not conducive to a roadway.
• Approved a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 6- 12 as 4H week in Williams County, and commending the program’s positive work with Williams County youths.
• Approved a letter clarifying that equipment purchased with a grant by Williams County for the Courthouse now belongs to the state, so the state can perform routine maintenance on the equipment.
• Approved hiring specialty consultants to work on the Emergency Services construction project.
• Created an interim Human Service Zone Formation Committee, to facilitate providing reimbursement to the community representative for meetings that will precede actual formation of the zone.
• Approved hiring a maintenance technician for one open position.