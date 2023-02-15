featured Williston UPS Store is closing By Maddie Davis editor@willistonherald.com Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A sign on the door of the Williston UPS Store notified customers that their last day of business operations will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The sign states that their lease is up on the building and their franchise agreement was not renewed. According to the sign, the last day the storefront will accept UPS and USPS packages will be Feb. 27 and the last day they will accept Amazon packages is Feb. 23. We will continue to pursue information regarding the closure and where alternative options for customers as it becomes available. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Construction Industry Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Follow Maddie Davis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular WHS put 100 points on the board against Mandan Bobas burst on the Bakken scene Williston UPS Store is closing Ray high schooler is first female to sign to college wrestling in ND Williams County hosts ice fishing at Kota Ray Dam Williston man sentenced to a year in prison after threatening VA doctor The new kid on the block Athlete of the Week: Malaki Sik Williston dance studio recognized for excellence in Bismarck Two shootings reported in Watford City on Valentine's Day Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT