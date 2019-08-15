The Williston City Commission approved several STAR Fund grants at their latest meeting, one of which will help put Williston on the international map for beef exports.
Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko presented the applications to the commission at their Tuesday, Aug. 13 meeting. Among the STAR Fund grants was a Flex PACE buydown request from Yellowstone River Beef, whom Wenko said would be purchasing Prairie Packing in Williston. Wenko said his office was excited about the project.
“This is for upgrade and expansion of the plant for the international export of beef to Asian markets,” Wenko told the commission. “They’re going to be one of the only USDA-inspected meat plant export facilities in the region once they get up and running.”
Wenko added that the plant would be employing up to 15 people at the facility, and the new owners would be investing around $1 million dollars into the business. The STAR Fund board recommended approval of the request in an amount not to exceed $72,000. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request.
Along with the application from Yellowstone River Beef, the commission also voted to approve Flex PACE buydowns for 26th Street Liquor, with owner Sheila Goehring requesting a buydown towards purchasing her partner’s share of the business. The amount approved for the buydown by the STAR Fund board is recommended not to exceed $57,000.
The other request was for As I Do I Learn Daycare, with operator Diane Miller requesting a buydown to purchase the daycare’s property, which she has been leasing. The recommended amount approved by the board is not to exceed $25,000, with the stipulation that the property remains a childcare facilty during the length of the buydown amount, meaning that if the property ceases to be a childcare facility, those funds would have to be paid back to the STAR Fund.
In addition to the Flex PACE grants, Wenko presented the commission with two requests for Community Growth and Build Grants. The Ports to Plains Alliance requested a Community Growth Grant to help with costs associated with hosting the 2019 Ports to Plains Conference in Williston in October. Wenko explained that the Alliance is an alliance of communities that advocate for international infrastructure improvements of the highway corridor of the heartland. The board recommended a grant not to exceed $15,000, which he added would be matched by the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The second request was for a Community Build Grant from the Williston Area Builders Association. The Association requested funds to help offset operating costs for the organization. Wenko explained that the group had experienced waning membership, going from as many as 200 members to as few as 37, but that membership is currently on the rise. The board recommended a grant in an amount not to exceed $25,000.
“We had some pretty lengthy discussion on this with the STAR Fund board,” Wenko said. “The discussion was that Williston Area Builders Association is a pretty valuable asset right now with the challenges that we’re seeing in the community with housing.”
Both requests were approved unanimously by the commission, as were three Childcare Assistance Grants to assist with the re-licensing of Happy Families Daycare, Pinnacle Preschool and Tot Stop Daycare.