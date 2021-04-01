Williston and its leaders will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Information Matrix" hosted by Laurence Fishburne.
In a segment scheduled for April 26, the award-winning program will show how Williston tripled in size due to the shale oil boom in the Williston Basin, with city leaders speaking on the growth, business, and workforce opportunities in their community. Williston has been named the fastest growing micropolitan in the last few years due to an influx of residents coming to work in the area due to the oil industry.
"Information Matrix" is a program that tackles stories and concepts that are influencing our modern-day society. Each episode breaks down things happening in today's society, culture, and business through a long-form documentary presentation. Shared by a diverse audience, "Information Matrix" is a leading television series focusing on society, education, and industries.
The episode features David Tuan, City of Williston Administrator; Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development Executive Director; Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport Director; and Joanna Baltes, former Williston Public School District No. 1 School Board President.
“We are looking forward to the national exposure we will receive from “Information Matrix,” said Wenko. “Our segment will showcase the many opportunities available here in Williston.”
A promo for the episode will begin airing April 1 at approximately 7:15 p.m. on the Fox Business Network. The commercials will air throughout the month on a variety of cable networks. The actual segment will be distributed to over 200 Public Television stations on April 26. The stations will have the rights to air the segment for one year.
"This is a way to present Williston in a positive light after many, and often unwarranted, negative posts and representations over the past 10 years," Mayor Howard Klug told the Williston Herald. "It also helps with economic development as it shows Williston as a vibrant community."