“There’s usually a lot of tears when they look in the mirror... and a lot of hugging,” said Christina Knapp, owner of Pretty in Ink, a tattoo shop in Williston.
While most tattoos might leave people in tears and the need to hug their artist after completion, the clients Knapp was talking about are those who came to her shop for an areola tattoo after having a mastectomy.
During the coronavirus shut down, Knapp started scrolling social media during her free time and saw that an unfulfilled need in the area were certified artists able to do such an intricate and emotional tattoo. She decided to pay for classes where she could learn not only the best physical techniques, but also some emotional coaching that could help her when booking and spending time with the clients seeking these tattoos.
Once she was certified, Knapp had her first client, a breast cancer survivor who had to have a double mastectomy in October of 2020. Knapp described spending almost the entire day with this client and it being an emotional time.
Once the word got out that Knapp was offering this service, clients started contacting her from both in-state and out-of-state. With this influx of bookings, she also started seeing that there are many cases of women going to artists not specifically trained for this type of tattoo and getting what is considered a “botch job.” She said the negative psychological effect from this can be astronomical.
Knapp offers her services on her scheduled days off from taking regular tattoo appointments. She doesn’t charge clients for her time or skill, just the cost of supplies.
“It gives back so much, it’s almost like getting some normalcy back,” Knapp said.
There is a process to booking this type of appointment, Knapp says. A doctor must sign off on it to ensure that the mastectomy scars have healed enough to be safely tattooed over. Often times people are traveling, so coordinating plans can also take a bit of time. Lastly, because every women’s shape is unique to them, Knapp says that the customization process can be lengthy but is ultimately worth investing in.
Knapp said that with the tattoo world stepping into helping women overcome body dysmorphia due to mastectomy, it is only helping to further a positive outlook on tattoos and artists in general. She said that even social media platforms are starting to be more accepting and not banning photographic posts showing the completed areola tattoos.
The biggest thing Knapp wants to stress is that with such an important tattoo it takes a special skillset beyond “normal” tattooing. Going to someone trained to specifically do areola tattoos is vital to ensure you leave with something you love, and that will not cause problems down the road.