The City of Williston is seeking artists to share conceptual plans for artwork for the future Fourth Street West Cultural Corridor.
Initiated in 2013 and approved March 2014, the Downtown Plan identified a "cultural corridor" located between Main Street and Second Avenue West that connected Recreation Park, the Old Armory, and the James Memorial Art Center.
“The goal is to connect cultural and recreational areas of downtown via walkable, vibrant streets,” explained Principal Planner, Rachel Laqua.
As part of the state-awarded Urban Grant Program, Williston received approximately $204,000 to help fund the project and was recently offered an additional $275,000 in direct funding from the state.
To enhance the corridor, the city will fix sidewalks and install street trees, new lighting, and curb bulb-outs along the route, but they are seeking muralists, sculptors, and artists of all ages to propose multiple concepts for art to be placed along the corridor.
“This project will better connect Recreation Park to Downtown, provide an attraction to visit Downtown, and create a more walkable environment,” emphasized Laqua. “Downtowns are the hearts of communities, and public art is an amazing way to showcase the talents of our community while creating a fun environment for all citizens!”
Concepts must correspond with the theme of “Community Reflections,” and fall into one or more of the following categories:
- Functional Art - benches, bike racks, trashcans, etc.
- Wall Art - murals, mosaics, etc.
- Interactive Sculpture - large scale (10’ x 140’ available)
- Sculpture - smaller scale
- Community-Based Project - involves community members of all backgrounds, ages, etc.
The city and Fourth Street West Cultural Corridor Committee will work with selected artists to finalize plans, determine artwork placement, and implement the concept over several phases. Submissions will be accepted until March 1, unless otherwise posted.
To learn more about the 4th Street West Cultural Corridor project, including detailed submission guidelines and how to submit concepts, visit https://bit.ly/4StWCulturalCorridor or contact Caitlin Pallai, Communications Strategist, at 701-713-3800 or caitlinp@ci.williston.nd.us.