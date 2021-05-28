Business in Williston is booming, with many businesses in town opening their doors for the first time, or expanding and relocating their storefront.
The last year has been a banner one for business growth in Williston, with new stores and restaurants opening regularly. Here is some exciting news about new/expanding businesses in the area!
Caffeinated:
The popular coffee shop opened the doors to their second location on May 21, and held the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on May 28. The newest storefront is located in the Badlands Town Center north of town. The new location is open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NDCaffeinatedCoffee
Senor Egg:
Williston's latest family dining offering opens its doors on June 1, after several months of remodeling and rejuvenating the former Quinn's Bar and Grill. Senor Egg will offer a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner specials with a Mexican American flavor. Senor Egg promises to deliver a menu that Williston hasn't seen before, from traditional Mexican dishes to the American classics. Follow them at www.facebook.com/senior.egg.77.
The Pick and Patch & Candy Crate:
Straight from the halls of the Ebel Building, the Pick and Patch/Candy Crate expanded their business, moving to 910 42nd Street West, next to the Rootz Eatery. Along with the expanded size both shops will carry a larger selection of items, including specialty decor and candies you can't find anywhere else in Williston! The Pick and Patch/Candy Crate will have their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting on June 5. Follow them at www.facebook.com/WillistonCandyCrate