The Williston Rotary Club, in partnership with Rotary District 5580, is sponsoring an essay contest for high school juniors and seniors.
The contest as an incentive to young people to develop their skills of self-expression and as evidence of a sincere interest in the ideals of our youth. All students in Williams County in their final two years of high school are eligible to participate. The best essays will win college scholarships in varying amounts.
The essay can deal with any topic of the student’s choosing, but it must apply the principles of The Rotary 4-Way Test:
· Is it the truth?
· Is it fair to all concerned?
· Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
· Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
The Williston Rotary Club will select the best essay and that winner will receive a $750 scholarship. Their essay will also be submitted to the Rotary District 5580 where one student will be awarded the $1,100 top prize. In addition to the top award, there will be six $150 regional winners selected by Rotary District 5580. Williston Rotary Club will also select three $500 scholarship runner-up essay winners.
The 500-1,000 word essay must be submitted electronically in Word or PDF form along with the Student Information Form. The deadline for entries is Dec. 16. Detailed information and entry forms may be obtained from the Williston Rotary Club website at www.willistonrotaryclub.org
If you have any questions please contact Williston Rotary Club at rotarywilliston@gmail.com or through Facebook @rotaryclubwillistonnd.