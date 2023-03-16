Gate City Bank Executive

Norm Clark, Gate City Bank senior vice president

 Sharon Teeples

From remodeled kitchens to add-on garages, homeowners can increase the resale values of their houses with projects that generally cost under $50,000. The challenge is obtaining a loan to help pay for the home-improvement project.

The City of Williston, in partnership with Gate City Bank, announced a program that helps residents upgrade their homes through low interest rates.



Tags

Load comments