From remodeled kitchens to add-on garages, homeowners can increase the resale values of their houses with projects that generally cost under $50,000. The challenge is obtaining a loan to help pay for the home-improvement project.
The City of Williston, in partnership with Gate City Bank, announced a program that helps residents upgrade their homes through low interest rates.
Qualified Williston homeowners seeking home-improvement loans can apply to Gate City Bank through the city's participation in the bank's Neighborhood Revitalization program.
"Gate City has set aside money to do these" loans, said Williston Development Services Director Mark Schneider, noting the North Dakota bank introduced its Neighborhood Revitalization program in other cities throughout the state nearly a decade ago.
The purpose of the program is to give qualified Williston residents opportunities to upgrade their homes through projects ranging from "patio additions and new garages to safety repairs like furnace replacements," a Gate City Bank press release states.
Gate City is allocating $2 million for the home-improvement program, with 10- to 15-year loans ranging from between $10,000 to $100,000.
Interest rates start at 3.02%, depending on applicants' credit ratings and the assessed values of their homes.
The program is "designed to revitalize mature neighborhoods by helping homeowners make repairs and upgrades at a low interest rate," according to the bank's press release.
"We truly care about creating a better way of life for our customers, communities and fellow team members," said Norm Clark, senior vice president of Retail Banking at Gate City Bank. "We're very excited about this new partnership with Williston."
Applicants' homes must be assessed below $275,000 to qualify for a Gate City loan under the Neighborhood Revitalization program.
"We're just promoting the program and taking applications," said Schneider, who also serves on Williston's Housing Commission. "Our pre-qualification is that they're the current owner, that their [property] taxes are current and that the assessed value is less than $275,000."
If they qualify, homeowners are referred to Gate City Bank to complete the application process, said Schneider, who was complimentary of the bank's proactive approach to making home-improvement loans available to Williston residents.
"They approached the city," Schneider said. "[Gate City] has this program running in eight to 10 different cities throughout North Dakota and Minnesota, and they've loaned out over $20 million in Fargo alone."
"It's been very successful in other communities," he continued. "I think it's a fantastic way to allow people to improve their property if that's something they've been considering for awhile."
The deadline to apply for a loan under the program is Oct. 31, but low-interest loans will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis, said Dain Sullivan, senior content and PR strategist with Gate City Bank.
"This program — the overall initiative — is something we started in 2003," Sullivan said.
Although this is the first year in Williston, Sullivan touted the bank's dedication to investing in communities throughout the Midwest.
"Williston has been wonderful to work with, and we're grateful for the chance to partner with them in the community," he said.
Sullivan cited kitchen remodels as a popular project under the program, which is intended, in part, to help homeowners increase their property values.
"It's an excellent opportunity, at a time when it's difficult to find lower rates, to make improvements," he said. "This is a growing program ... the draw is the low rate. In today's market, that's very low."
With $2 million allocated for $10,000 to $100,000 home-improvement loans, Schneider estimated the program could be available to anywhere from 20 to 200 Williston homeowners, depending on the costs of their projects.
However, he said the city is expecting more than 20 loans will be made available through Gate City Bank's Neighborhood Revitalization program.
Schneider pointed out most of the homes under the program will be smaller and older than the average Williston house because of the requisite $275,000 valuation cap.
"If we have 50 to 100 people who can do this, that would be great," he said. "What we're hoping is that some of the people who are on the fence" will apply for a low-interest loan through Gate City Bank.
"It offers another program the Housing Commission was established to look for," Schneider said.