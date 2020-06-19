Interstate Engineering is proud to announce and welcome Josie Stinson and Ryan Scanlan to the Williston Team.
Josie Stinson, a graduate of Montana Tech, holds a degree in Civil Engineering. She brings energy and excitement with her as she joins the Williston team. Her understanding of basic engineering principals and drive to continue to learn make her a valuable asset to the company.
“I have always had a love for science, math, and problem solving which led me to civil engineering. After working in the field for a general contractor, it sparked my interest for working on the design side of projects,” said Stinson of her passion for engineering.
. After testing the waters as an intern, Ryan Scanlan joined the team full time in April. A graduate of Montana State University, Scanlan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He has experience with observation, surveying, and CAD work.
“I grew up on the contractor side of things going to work with my dad and grandfather,” said Scanlan of his drive towards engineering. “I like the thought of being the person that designs and makes sure that is build correctly. It has always been an interest of mine.”
Josie and Ryan along with the rest of the Williston team can be found at 202 13th Street West and can be reached by phone at (701) 774-3637.